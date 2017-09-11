Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 13:13
Estonia: Mitt & Perlebach to build business center in Tallinn's Tselluloos quarter
Fahle Park, to be built in Tallinn's historic Tselluloosi
quarter, is a business park with a novel approach where all the historic and
modern office buildings will be connected by a gallery with a glass roof
housing an internal park with rich subtropical vegetation. To stress the beauty
of the listed buildings, bamboo, citrus plants and other exotic plants will be
planted in the park.
Next to tropical plants and offices, several restaurants,
entertainment establishments, sports clubs and providers of comfort services
will move into the new development. In its center a car park for 1,200 cars
will be built.
Kristjan Mitt, member of the board of Mitt &
Perlebach, considers renovation of historic buildings always an exciting
but at the same time complex challenge for builders. "Besides the
contracting authority, one has to work together with the heritage protection
authority. It's not possible to foresee everything and in the course of
demolition always surprises will spring up whose prompt solution is one of the
biggest challenges," Mitt said, pointing out that in the case of Fahle
Park the volume of renovating the historic limestone facade alone is remarkably
large. "In any case, Fahle Park will be a dignified environment for the
companies moving there," he added.
Mitt & Perlebach is currently building the Hortes
garden center in Tallinn's Lasnamae district. Last year the company completed a
Rimi supermarket in Peterburi Road and a number of stock-office type buildings
in different parts of the city. Work is in progress on the Rocca commercial
building.
Fausto Capital board member Sven Mihailov said
the companies' similar world outlook was the decisive reason in selecting the
partner for such a huge project. "We too focus on the quality of work and
adhering to high standards. In addition, speed and flexibility are very
important to us. We teamed up with a strong main contractor, because as
developer we want to be certain that the whole business quarter will start
serving clients as scheduled," he stated.
Fausto Capital is a fully Estonian capital-based real
estate developing company with a 15-year history active in developing, leasing
and managing commercial, office and residential properties with a portfolio of
more than 90,000 square meters of commercial and business space. Its assets
exceed 150 mln euros.
- 21.08.2019 Bolt launching food delivery service in Tallinn
- 21.08.2019 О чем говорят отрицательные ставки ипотечного кредита?
- 21.08.2019 Riga Airport plans to service 7.5 mln passengers this year
- 21.08.2019 Rigas Satiksme posts EUR 2 mln in H1 profit
- 20.08.2019 Klaipeda port's Jan-Jul cargo traffic grows 5.3%
- 20.08.2019 Latvia’s Piena Cels, Estonian cooperative to invest EUR 100 mln in new dairy plant
- 20.08.2019 Грузооборот Клайпедского порта в 2019 году вырос на 5,3%
- 20.08.2019 Латвийские производители молока объединились с эстонским коллегами для строительства завода в Эстонии
- 20.08.2019 Latvian Brain Games expands and acquires Lithuanian company New Media Publishing
- 20.08.2019 Эксперт: на рынке недвижимости Латвии актуальны компактное жилье и возможности co-living