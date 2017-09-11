Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda port's Jan-Jul cargo traffic grows 5.3%
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda handled 27.414 mln tons of cargo in January through July 2019, up 5.3 percent from 26.03 mln tons in the same period last year, the port authority said LETA/BNS.
The growth was mostly due to an 8.5% increase, to 11.964 mln tons, in bulk cargo volumes.
General cargo volumes rose by 4.8% to 9.29 mln tons and liquid cargo volumes edged up by 0.3% to 6.16 mln tons.
The total number of ship calls in Klaipeda increased by 2.6% in the seven months y-o-y to 3,900 and passenger numbers grew by 9% to 230,700 passengers.
