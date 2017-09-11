BPM Mezzanine Fund provided financing for the buy-out of a reputable Latvian dairy Smiltenes Piens

BPM Mezzanine Fund SICAV-SIF, SCA (BPM) has provided financing for the buy-out of a well-known Latvian dairy Smiltenes Piens. BC learned at the BPM Mezzanine Fund.

Smiltenes Piens is one of the leading Latvian dairy companies with a high quality product portfolio, ranging from dairy drinks to cottage cheese. Smiltenes Piens stands out with its excellent choice of cheese products, which are very popular in the Latvian market. The new owner of the Company, Mr. Armands Kovaldins, plans to continue with the same strategy and maintain strong foothold in the Latvian market, but also gradually increase the share of exports in the sales portfolio.





Commenting on the deal, Mr. Armands Kovaldins noted that the buy-out of Smiltenes Piens was a logical step for all parties involved. We respect and value very highly the contribution of Gita Murniece and Girts Strads (the exiting shareholders), who developed Smiltenes Piens over decades and turned it into a modern dairy with high quality products and strong brands. This forms a strong foundation to grow the business further and we believe that together with the existing management team we are able to achieve this.





“It is an excellent opportunity for us to back the buy-out of such prominent company with strong brands, top-quality products and high reputation. We believe Mr. Kovaldins together with the management team can develop the Company further and the products of Smiltenes Piens can also be well received in the export markets. We also consider the dairy industry to be attractive with its countercyclical characteristics. The investment is an awaited addition to BPM’s portfolio due to its stable nature in combination with growth potential,” said Martin Reinson, Partner of BPM Capital.