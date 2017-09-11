airBaltic Passenger Growth Reaches +28% in July

Latvian airline airBaltic in July 2019 has transported 578 340 passengers or 28% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East, informed airBaltic representative.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Each year July is the very peak of our summer season, and July 2019 has set a new growth record – +28% more passengers travelled with us. We are proud to offer our passengers not only wide variety of destinations, but also reliability and high customer service standards.”





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.



During July 2019,has operated 6 202 flights or 18% more than in July 2018. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was at a level of 86% in July 2019.