Monday, 19.08.2019, 18:48
airBaltic Passenger Growth Reaches +28% in July
19.08.2019
Latvian airline airBaltic in July 2019 has transported 578 340 passengers or 28% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East, informed airBaltic representative.
Martin Gauss,
Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“Each year July is the very peak of our summer season, and July 2019 has set a new
growth record – +28% more passengers travelled with us. We are proud to offer
our passengers not only wide variety of destinations, but also reliability and
high customer service standards.”
During July 2019, airBaltic has operated 6 202 flights
or 18% more than in July 2018. The airline’s load
factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number
of available seats, was at a level of 86% in July 2019.
airBaltic serves over 70
destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning
Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.
