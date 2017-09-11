Estonia: Ekspress Grupp invests up to EUR 2 mln in automation of production process

AS Printall, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, has entered into agreements to purchase semi-finished product collection systems for magazine web press and flow-feed systems for binding machines with loading equipment for semi-finished product for an investment of up to 1.9 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The purpose of the investment is to automate the production process of the printing house. It is estimated that the work of 25 people will be automated with the installation of the equipment. The cost of the equipment, including installation and construction, will be in the range of 1.5 mln to 1.9 mln euros, of which 80% is financed by leasing, Ekspress Grupp told the stock exchange.

Installation and commissioning of the equipment is planned for the first quarter of 2020.

AS Ekspress Grupp's key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The media group that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,700 people, owns several web media portals in the Baltic states and publishes daily and weekly newspapers as well as magazines.

AS Printall, the printing arm of Ekspress Grupp, exports over 60% of its output to Europe. In 2018, the company's revenue totaled 25.2 mln euros and it employed 220 people.