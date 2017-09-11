Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Draugiem Group company printful posts EUR 11.461 mln in 2018 turnover
Draugiem Group representative Janis Palkavnieks
told LETA that Printful has been included in the US Inc.com list
of the steepest growing companies, ranking 564th among all US companies.
Consolidated turnover of US Printful.Inc and Printful Latvia in
2018 reached USD 77 mln (EUR 67.25 mln).
Last year Printful Latvia continued development,
introducing new products and opportunities. The company developed iPhone and
Android apps that improved use of services on mobile devices. Also, new integrations
with e-commerce platforms Squarespace and Ebay were introduced as well as more
new printed products were made.
In the first year of operations that lasted from February
13, 2017 until the end of 2017, Printful Latvia reported EUR 2.657 mln
in sales and earned EUR 796,990 in profit.
Printful Latvia was registered in 2017 and has a
share capital of EUR 350,000.
Printful is outsourcing textile printing services,
offering online stores to sell their own print products without having to
invest in production equipment. Printful services are used by such
brands as Shopify, WooCommerce, Storenvy and others.
