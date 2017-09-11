Draugiem Group company printful posts EUR 11.461 mln in 2018 turnover

Printful Latvia, a company of IT Draugiem Group, last year posted EUR 11.461 mln in turnover, while the company’s profit was EUR 4.229 mln, according to Firmas.lv business database writes LETA.

Draugiem Group representative Janis Palkavnieks told LETA that Printful has been included in the US Inc.com list of the steepest growing companies, ranking 564th among all US companies. Consolidated turnover of US Printful.Inc and Printful Latvia in 2018 reached USD 77 mln (EUR 67.25 mln).

Last year Printful Latvia continued development, introducing new products and opportunities. The company developed iPhone and Android apps that improved use of services on mobile devices. Also, new integrations with e-commerce platforms Squarespace and Ebay were introduced as well as more new printed products were made.

In the first year of operations that lasted from February 13, 2017 until the end of 2017, Printful Latvia reported EUR 2.657 mln in sales and earned EUR 796,990 in profit.

Printful Latvia was registered in 2017 and has a share capital of EUR 350,000.

Printful is outsourcing textile printing services, offering online stores to sell their own print products without having to invest in production equipment. Printful services are used by such brands as Shopify, WooCommerce, Storenvy and others.