Tuesday, 13.08.2019
Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Jul revenue up 2 pct to EUR 266 mln
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and its subsidiary LG Cargo
posted over 266 mln euros in combined revenue from their core operations
for the seven months, up from 261 mln euros a year earlier, according to
preliminary data.
"The second half of the year has a lot of challenges in
store for us. Amid a decline in transport freight flows, we felt increased
competition for freight, which is reflected in our results, too," Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai CEO Mantas Bartuska said in a press release on
Tuesday.
LG Cargo carried 224,000 tons of locally-grown grain
in July, a rise of 47% y-o-y, as the grain season started somewhat earlier this
year, according to the company.
LG Cargo's total freight traffic in the seven months edged
down by 0.9% y-o-y to 31.7 mln tons due to a decrease in transit coal
shipments to Russia's Kaliningrad region and a temporary decline in oil product
imports via the port of Klaipeda because of contaminated Russian
oil.
However, fertilizers and building material flows from
Belarus as well as oil and locally-produced foodstuff shipments
increased.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai carried 3.3 mln passengers in
the seven months, up 14% y-o-y.
The group's annual net profits doubled in 2018 compared with
2017 to 54.8 mln euros as revenue rose by 10.4% to 495.8 mln
euros. Freight traffic grew by 7.9% to 56.8 mln tons and passenger numbers were
up by 11% to 5.169 mln.
