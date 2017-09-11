Estonia, Financial Services, Fintech, Good for Business, Lithuania

Estonian startup Make Commerce launching operations in Lithuania

13.08.2019
Make Commerce, an electronic business payments processing startup owned by Estonia's Inbank and the Omniva Group, is launching operations in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.

The company says it will focus on serving small and medium-sized e-businesses in Lithuania. 

 

"We saw that that there is practically only one big market player in Lithuania, not counting banks, and having many years of experience, we are well aware of the needs of e-businesses; so we will seek to meet these needs here in Lithuania," Eugenijus Toleikis, country manager in Lithuania, said. 

 

The Lithuanian unit will operate though the Estonian-registered company. It will start hiring staff shortly. 

 

Launched in Estonia in 2013, the company is 56 percent owned by the Omniva Group and 20% by Estonia's Inbank

 

In Lithuania, the Omniva Group holds 100% shares in the parcel delivery company Omniva and Inbank owns Mokilizingas.

 




