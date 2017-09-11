Estonia, Financial Services, Fintech, Good for Business, Lithuania
Estonian startup Make Commerce launching operations in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 13.08.2019.
Make Commerce, an electronic business payments processing startup owned by Estonia's Inbank and the Omniva Group, is launching operations in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.
The company says it will focus on serving small and
medium-sized e-businesses in Lithuania.
"We saw that that there is practically only one
big market player in Lithuania, not counting banks, and having many years of
experience, we are well aware of the needs of e-businesses; so we will seek to
meet these needs here in Lithuania," Eugenijus Toleikis, country
manager in Lithuania, said.
The Lithuanian unit will operate though the
Estonian-registered company. It will start hiring staff shortly.
Launched in Estonia in 2013, the company is 56 percent owned
by the Omniva Group and 20% by Estonia's Inbank.
In Lithuania, the Omniva Group holds 100% shares in
the parcel delivery company Omniva and Inbank owns Mokilizingas.
