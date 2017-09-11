Ecology, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.08.2019, 10:37
Environmental management co opens EUR 2.6 mln tire recycling plant in Latvia
"We recently also launched cooperation with [the
Estonian state-owned energy group] Eesti Energia, which produces
oil from shredded tires. In addition, we're naturally also interested in
cooperating with other Estonian businesses to ensure that used tires be recycled,
not dumped in nature," Eco Baltia told LETA/BNS.
"The volume of tires recycled at the plant will help
reduce 26,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, which is equal to
the annual electricity consumption of 4,200 households. By gradually increasing
production capacity, it is expected that the plant will be able to process up
to 10,000 tonnes of worn tires annually in the next two years," Janis
Aizbalts, chairman of the board of SIA Eco Baltia vide, said.
The new plant is equipped with the most modern tire
recycling units available on the market. These units minimize and
eliminate various potential risks of pollution and ensure energy-efficient and
environmentally friendly production processes.
During the process of recycling, the tires will be shredded
into small strips and transferred for further recovery to be used as fuel for
energy production in special furnaces, thus reducing the use of newly acquired
fossil fuels. In addition, the processing procedure will involve separating
metal and textile from tire rubber, to produce crumb rubber of varying
roughness.
The produced crumb rubber will serve as raw material for
manufacturing new products e.g. rubber surfacing for playgrounds and football
fields, components for asphalt-bituminous mixtures, etc. The projected product
sales include both domestic sales and export.
"The tire recycling plant created by SIA Eco Baltia
vide will also serve as an important contribution in the context of
Latvia's environmental well-being and economic development. The plant will help
ensure that we can efficiently and sustainably process the tire waste generated
in Latvia into new raw materials, thus giving them new value, rather than
leaving them in the environment or landfills. Furthermore, the technologies we
use will also allow recycling electrical cables in the future, which is a new
waste recycling direction in Latvia," Aizbalts said.
The plant will mainly recycle tires collected from Latvian
businesses and private individuals, and in smaller quantities also tires from
Estonia.
