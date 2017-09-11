Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

The US retail giant Amazon has founded a subsidiary Amazon Data Services Estonia OU, fueling speculation that the company seeks to establish a data center or start providing cloud services in Estonia, according to the Postimees information reported LETA/BNS.

The online retail operator is currently keeping its activities in Estonia confidential. The subsidiary, which was founded on July 11, has registered data processing and web hosting services as its main areas of activity.





LETA news agency in Latvia reported on Monday that a company by the same name had been founded in Latvia in Aug. 2. Both companies were founded by A100 Row Inc, a company registered in the United States. Martin Casey Malachy, an Irish national, has been appointed to the boards of both companies.





Online news portal Data Economy reported, citing LETA, that Amazon may be opening a new web services business to serve the cloud needs of all three Baltic states. According to information available to Postimees, the creation of a new data center is currently not on the agenda.





Amazon presently has five data centers in Europe, the newest one of which opened in Sweden last year. The rest of the centers are located in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, and a sixth one is planned to open in Milan.





Raido Lember, investing consultant at Enterprise Estonia, told Postimees that Estonia has hosted Amazon representatives on several occasions as well as introduced local investment opportunities, such as the creation of a center for service, development or data storage.





"According to the information we have, none of these activities are linked to the legal entity recently established in Estonia. It has likely been created in relation to the European digital taxation, and activities such as this are not regarded as investments in Estonia," Lember said.





According to the Estonian commercial register, the ultimate beneficiary of Amazon Data Services Estonia OU is Jeffrey Preston Bezos.