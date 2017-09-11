Baltic, Estonia, Good for Business, Internet, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.08.2019, 09:04
Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia
The online retail operator is currently keeping its
activities in Estonia confidential. The subsidiary, which was founded on July
11, has registered data processing and web hosting services as its main areas
of activity.
LETA news agency in Latvia reported on Monday that a company
by the same name had been founded in Latvia in Aug. 2. Both companies were
founded by A100 Row Inc, a company registered in the United
States. Martin Casey Malachy, an Irish national, has been appointed
to the boards of both companies.
Online news portal Data Economy reported, citing
LETA, that Amazon may be opening a new web services business to serve
the cloud needs of all three Baltic states. According to information available
to Postimees, the creation of a new data center is currently not on the agenda.
Amazon presently has five data centers in Europe, the
newest one of which opened in Sweden last year. The rest of the centers
are located in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, and a sixth one
is planned to open in Milan.
Raido Lember, investing consultant at Enterprise
Estonia, told Postimees that Estonia has hosted Amazon representatives on
several occasions as well as introduced local investment opportunities, such as
the creation of a center for service, development or data storage.
"According to the information we have, none of these
activities are linked to the legal entity recently established in Estonia. It
has likely been created in relation to the European digital taxation, and
activities such as this are not regarded as investments in Estonia,"
Lember said.
According to the Estonian commercial register, the ultimate
beneficiary of Amazon Data Services Estonia OU is Jeffrey
Preston Bezos.
- 12.08.2019 Hong Kong-listed fintech company establishes business in Lithuania
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Eften Real Estate Fund III sees revenue increase, profit decline on month in July
- 12.08.2019 Finnish retailer Stockmann posts EUR 11.2 mln operating loss for H1
- 12.08.2019 Merks to reconstruct Riga Technical University faculty building for EUR 12 mln
- 12.08.2019 Estonian economist: Export slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil products' export
- 12.08.2019 Finmin: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged
- 12.08.2019 Agricultural Organizations' Cooperation Council notes significant labor shortages in agricultural sector during summer
- 09.08.2019 Оборот Tallink за полгода сократился
- 09.08.2019 Количество рейсов в воздушном пространстве Литвы в июле выросло до 7,4 тыс
- 09.08.2019 Министр Хельме хочет завлекать в Эстонию иностранных топ-специалистов