Merks to reconstruct Riga Technical University faculty building for EUR 12 mln

SIA Merks, part of the listed Estonian construction group Merko, and Riga Technical University have entered into the contract for the reconstruction of the university's civil engineering faculty located in Riga, Merko told the stock exchange.

The works include complete reconstruction of an existing faculty building together with increasing the building's energy efficiency. The works will start in September 2019 and are scheduled for March 2021.





The value of the contract is approximately 11.9 mln euros, plus value added tax.





SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.