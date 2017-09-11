Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.08.2019, 09:03
Merks to reconstruct Riga Technical University faculty building for EUR 12 mln
BC, Tallinn, 12.08.2019.Print version
SIA Merks, part of the listed Estonian construction group Merko, and Riga Technical University have entered into the contract for the reconstruction of the university's civil engineering faculty located in Riga, Merko told the stock exchange.
The works include complete reconstruction of an existing
faculty building together with increasing the building's energy efficiency. The
works will start in September 2019 and are scheduled for March 2021.
The value of the contract is approximately 11.9 mln euros,
plus value added tax.
SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company, which
offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil
engineering and residential construction.
Other articles:
- 12.08.2019 Hong Kong-listed fintech company establishes business in Lithuania
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Eften Real Estate Fund III sees revenue increase, profit decline on month in July
- 12.08.2019 Latvian Agriculture Ministry urges European Commission to monitor Ukrainian egg producers more closely
- 12.08.2019 Finnish retailer Stockmann posts EUR 11.2 mln operating loss for H1
- 12.08.2019 Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia
- 12.08.2019 Latvia: Unemployment level at 6% in July
- 12.08.2019 Estonian economist: Export slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil products' export
- 12.08.2019 Finmin: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged
- 12.08.2019 Agricultural Organizations' Cooperation Council notes significant labor shortages in agricultural sector during summer
- 09.08.2019 Количество рейсов в воздушном пространстве Литвы в июле выросло до 7,4 тыс