French energy services co Idex sets up business in Lithuania

France's energy services company Idex International has registered a company in Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS.

Idex Nordic was registered on August 7 with an authorized capital of 10,000 euros and Idex Group COO Thierry Mourot as its CEO, according to information from the Center of Registers.





Idex installs and operates heating, cooling and air conditioning systems, and helps municipalities implement long-term energy infrastructure projects.





The company says on its website that it has 4,000 employees.