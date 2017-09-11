Latvia: Peat producer Compaqpeat raises turnover 4.9% in 2018

Latvian peat producer Compaqpet turned over EUR 11.909 mln in 2018, which is an increase of 4.9% against a year before, while the companys profit rose 32 % to EUR 1.229 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv writes LETA.

The company's revenue from peat sales in Latvia dropped 25.9% on year to EUR 97,600 in 2018, while revenue from selling peat in other European Union (EU) member states grew 15% to EUR 6.853 mln. Peat sales in non-EU countries declined 9.4% from 2017 to EUR 4.63 mln and revenue from other production-related services totaled EUR 328,800, which is 2.2 times more than a year before.

In the future, Compaqpeat plans to keep selling its products mainly in EU member states, including Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Romania where Compaqpeat has its sales representatives, as well as in Serbia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Arab states.

This year, Compaqpeat plans to expand its peat extraction territories by around 250 hectares in the Balvi bog and by around 100 hectares in the Nida bog.

In 2017, Compaqpeat turned over EUR 11.355 mln and generated EUR 930,593 in profit.

Established in 2001, the company works under the Compaqpeat brand since 2007 producing peat and professional substrates using its own peat bogs and manufacturing plant. The sole owner of Compaqpeat is German citizen Johan Marten.