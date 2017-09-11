Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.08.2019, 09:34
Latvia: Peat producer Compaqpeat raises turnover 4.9% in 2018
The company's revenue from peat sales in Latvia dropped 25.9%
on year to EUR 97,600 in 2018, while revenue from selling peat in other
European Union (EU) member states grew 15% to EUR 6.853 mln. Peat sales in
non-EU countries declined 9.4% from 2017 to EUR 4.63 mln and revenue from other
production-related services totaled EUR 328,800, which is 2.2 times more than a
year before.
In the future, Compaqpeat plans to keep selling its
products mainly in EU member states, including Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland,
Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Romania where Compaqpeat
has its sales representatives, as well as in Serbia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan,
China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Arab states.
This year, Compaqpeat plans to expand its peat
extraction territories by around 250 hectares in the Balvi bog and by around
100 hectares in the Nida bog.
In 2017, Compaqpeat turned over EUR 11.355 mln and
generated EUR 930,593 in profit.
Established in 2001, the company works under the Compaqpeat
brand since 2007 producing peat and professional substrates using its own peat
bogs and manufacturing plant. The sole owner of Compaqpeat is German
citizen Johan Marten.
- 08.08.2019 Nordecon построит производственный комплекс Таллиннского городского театра
- 08.08.2019 Новые вызовы и возможности
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: Police raid seven power plants on suspicions of MPC fraud
- 08.08.2019 Electronic systems plant to be built in Ogre for EUR 6.28 mln
- 08.08.2019 В кинотеатрах Таллинна покажут дублированные на русский язык фильмы
- 07.08.2019 Объявлен конкурс на проектирование грузового терминала Rail Baltica в Саласпилсе
- 07.08.2019 British Airways, Siemens, and Monese Choose Vilnius As Their Next Destination
- 07.08.2019 Сааремаа начнет переговоры с Kihnu Veeted о пароме между Мынту и Вентспилсом
- 07.08.2019 Latvia: Manufacturing sector growth increasingly constrained by wood industry
- 07.08.2019 Estonia: Saaremaa rural municipality seeking to relaunch Montu-Ventspils ferry route