Tuesday, 06.08.2019, 15:03
Estonia's Omniva LT to invest EUR 4 mln into expansion in Lithuania
The company plans to increase the number of its parcel terminal from 150 to 300 by the end of this year, covering almost 50% of Lithuania's cities, Omniva LT said.
"We will start our financially biggest-ever expansion in October across the country at once and will get closer to clients in 85-90 cities and towns. We have the goal to finish the main expansion stage and install 144 parcel terminals by December," CEO Simonas Bielskis said in a statement.
The company plans to invest around 0.5 mln euros into its car fleet and buy 20-30 new vehicles, increasing capacities 40-50% this year.
Last year, Omniva LT invested 3 mln euros into its expansion. The company is currently able to deliver almost 20,000 parcels in 24 hours, and will increase it to 33,000 following its planned expansion.
