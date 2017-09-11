Good for Business, Latvia, Retail
Tuesday, 06.08.2019, 13:32
Turnover of Drogas retail chain in Latvia up 4.2%
In Lithuania, Drogas posted EUR 30.044 mln in
turnover, up 3.2%.
Thus, Drogas concern last year generated EIR 107.083 mln
in turnover, up 3.9%, while concern’s profit increased 23.7% to EUR 13.255 mln.
The company’s management attributed the turnover growth to
introduction of new concept stores, strengthening client loyalty and attracting
new clients. Last year Drogas opened five new concept stores in Riga.
Also, the company opened an online store.
Drogas in the future plans to strengthen its leading
position by opening new stores in Latvia and Lithuania.
In 2017, Drogas turned over EUR 73.952 mln in Latvia
and earned a profit of EUR 10.637 mln.
The Drogas chain in the Baltics comprises over 140
stores in Latvia and Lithuania.
The first Drogas store was opened in Riga in 1993.
The company’s share capital is EUR 1.821 mln.
