Banks, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.08.2019, 13:14
Fishery VARITA invests EUR 3.6 mln in the development of the company
VARITA is engaged in fishing, primary
production and refrigeration of fish, sales of finished produce and
international freight transport. Approximately third of the financing provided
by BlueOrange, or EUR 1.1 mln, has been used for the reconstruction of the
production building in the Skulte port area, and equipping the building with
powerful refrigeration equipment. The new refrigeration complex is scheduled to
be put into service in early August.
“The new
refrigeration plant will allow for fast freezing of freshly caught fish at the
temperature of minus 40 degrees. This is a significant investment in the
development of the company, since it is the speed of fish freezing that
determines the quality of production. The faster the freezing, the higher
quality produce we can offer to customers for the production of fish products,”
explains the head of the company, Agris Lapins.
At present,
with the purchase of new refrigeration equipment, the total refrigeration
capacity of the complex in the Skulte port area will reach up to 60 tonnes
per day. This capacity allows for storing of up to 2000 tonnes of frozen
produce per year.
SIA VARITA currently provides for
60 jobs, and the company plans to increase the number of employees
to 70 in both the existing and new fish refrigeration complex and storage
sites in the coming year.
Currently, VARITA
owns six fishing vessels, and the company is engaged in fishing for herring,
sprat and cod in the Baltic Sea. The fish is delivered to the company’s complex
at the port of Skulte where the primary production, cooling, sorting,
refrigeration and storage takes place. The production is then shipped for
further processing. “Proper technological process for freezing, storing and
transporting fish is a prerequisite for high-quality production of fish
preserves, smoked fish and brine. By providing a complete cycle of fishing,
primary production, sorting, refrigeration and supply of fish, we can guarantee
the highest quality of raw materials to our customers,” says Agris Lapins.
The company
supplies frozen fish products to local food production companies and exports it
to the European Union and other countries. The largest markets for the
production of VARITA are Estonia, Lithuania, Denmark, and Ukraine.
SIA VARITA was founded in 1995 and its
owners are Agris Lapins (60%) and Ilmars Lielmanis (40%). The company is
an active member of the Vidzeme fishery association, the Latvia fisheries
association and the National Fisheries Producer’s Organisation. The company's
turnover reached EUR 1.655 mln last year.
- 05.08.2019 ФАО: Мировые цены на продукты питания снизились незначительно в июле
- 05.08.2019 Пассажиропоток Tallink Grupp в июле вырос до рекордных 1,24 млн. человек
- 05.08.2019 Fitch Ratings: кредитный рейтинг Литвы остается A - с положительной перспективой
- 05.08.2019 Минфин: руководителю СГД нужно больше внимания уделять нечестным предприятиям
- 05.08.2019 Латвийское минобороны крупно вложится в инфраструктуру в 2020 году
- 05.08.2019 Латвийский рыбопереработчик VARITA инвестирует в развитие 3,6 млн. евро
- 05.08.2019 Latvia: External environment remains overcast
- 05.08.2019 Estonia: Tallink transports record high of 1.24 mln passengers in July
- 05.08.2019 Postimees Grupp to take over advertising sales in BMA Estonia's TV channels