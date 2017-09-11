Fitch affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A- with positive outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at "A-" with a positive outlook after positively assessing Lithuania's public finance and economic situation, reported LETA/BNS.

The credit agency's experts state that Lithuania's ratings balance strong economic institutions and sound public finances with a vulnerability to external shocks, the Ministry of Finance said.





Fitch Ratings positively assessed Lithuania's economy, the ongoing fiscal policy and the public's sector's good financial results. Experts say Lithuania's macroeconomic rates will remain stable.





According to the Finance Ministry, the positive outlook shows that the credit agency is ready to upgrade Lithuania's credit rating over the upcoming two years, if growth and other monitored indicators will maintain a positive tendency and will not significantly deviate from the credit agency's forecasts.





Th last time Fitch Ratings upgraded Lithuania's rating was in August, 2018.