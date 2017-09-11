Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
Construction of first Latvia's Depo DYI store in Estonia started
BC, Tallinn, 31.07.2019.
Construction company Kaamos Ehitus has launched construction of a business quarter next to the territory of former Tallinn prison, and in a year the first store of Latvia’s Depo will be opened there, according information ERR referred LETA/BNS.
The construction works were started in June.
“Depo building will be completed in the summer of 2020,” said Kaamor Ehitus representative in an interview with Estonia’s ERR broadcaster.
The first Depo store in Estonia will be opened next summer.
Depo is running 11 stores in Latvia and Lithuania. The first Depo store in Lithuania was opened in 2016.
Depo DYI was registered in 2004 and has a share capital of EUR 7,501,006. The company’s sole owner is DMT Pluss.
