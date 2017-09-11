Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Mergers and take-overs, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.07.2019, 22:22
UAE company Procyone to buy Latvian holding co owning Smartlynx
Procyone and Smart Aviation Holdings said that the reason for the acquisition is the companies' shared intention to jointly develop a fully certified and well-functioning international aviation industry. In order for the transaction to take effect, a permission from the Competition Authority is required.
The transaction will also allow for both companies to expand their operation in geographical terms as the Latvian holding company conducts its business in the region where the Procyone does not yet have any presence and vice versa.
As a result of the transaction, Procyone will acquire 100% of the current sole shareholder Celastina Ltd's shares in Smart Aviation Holdings.
Procyone, a holding company owning an enterprise group, is registered in the UAE and has dominant influence in the Lithuanian aviation group Avia Solutions through several subsidiaries. Avia Solutions Group, in turn, owns KlasJet UAB and Estonian companies Baltic Ground Services EE OU, Kidy Tour OU.
Smart Aviation Holdings, also a holding company owning an enterprise group, is registered in Latvia. The group also includes Smartlynx Airlines Estonia OU and Smartlynx Crewing OU.
- 31.07.2019 Construction of first Latvia's Depo DYI store in Estonia started
- 31.07.2019 Baltija complex in Lithuania resort of Palanga sold for at least EUR 4 million
- 31.07.2019 С августа Рижский свободный порт будет работать без председателя правления и его заместителя
- 31.07.2019 Латвийские школы должны будут подготовить свое предложение комплектов углубленных курсов
- 31.07.2019 Председатель правления PNB Banka объявил об оставке
- 31.07.2019 Klaipedos nafta готова импортировать нефть для Белоруссии
- 31.07.2019 IMMER Ukrplastic успешно прошел сертификацию по международным стандартам
- 31.07.2019 Фестиваль инноваций и технологий iNOVUSS объявляет программу трех дней
- 31.07.2019 Прибыль концерна Eesti Energia во II квартале снизилась до 9,4 млн. евро чистой прибыли
- 30.07.2019 Впервые в Риге пройдет Lighthouse Development Program для предприятий финтеха