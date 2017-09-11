Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic extends season of flights to Athens and Reykjavik
She indicated that the flights to Reykjavik will be operated until January 31, 2020, to be resumed on March 3, 2020, and the flights from Riga to Athens will be operated until December 1, 2019, to be resumed on March 4, 2020.
Briede said that from October till January, airBaltic will fly from Riga to Reykjavik two times weekly. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last 3 hours and 55 minutes. Between December 2019 and January 2020, airBaltic will fly from Riga to Athens two times weekly. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last 3 hours and 10 minutes.
airBaltic currently serves over 80 destinations from its home base in Riga, as well as Tallinn and Vilnius.
The Latvian state currently owns 80% in airBaltic, and a 20% stake in the airline belongs to Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.
