Bolt to launch scooter service in Vilnius

Ride-hailing service Bolt is set to launch its electric scooter rent service in Vilnius, reported LETA/BNS.

It will become the second provider after City Bee to officer such short-tem scooter rent.





As electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in the Lithuanian capital, the local authorities are considering introducing additional traffic rules for scooter users and their providers, for example, limiting their speed in some places, regulating their parking etc.





Bolt, one of the largest ride-hailing platforms in Europe, already provides scooter-sharing services in 30 countries.