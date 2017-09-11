Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Retail
Thursday, 25.07.2019
Operator of 1a.lv online retailer raises turnover 27.7% in 2018
Last year, the company’s revenue from selling goods grew by
EUR 11.056 mln to EUR 51.586 mln, while revenue from the provision of services
grew by EUR 435,584 to EUR 1.405 mln.
The company’s management informed that last year, business
growth was achieved by selling sports, beauty care and household goods, as well
as computer hardware and household equipment. Meanwhile, stiff competition on
the market prevented Mobilukss from improving its profit result.
In 2018, Mobilukss became a member of Kesko Oyi
retail group, which has opened up new growth opportunities for the online
store.
Mobilukss management expect the company to keep growing
also in the future. This year, the company will focus on cost management,
especially direct costs.
Mobilukss closed 2017 with EUR 41.5 mln in turnover,
up 31.7% y-o-y, and a loss of EUR 341,898 in contrast to a profit made a year
before.
Mobilukss, registered in November 2002, belongs to 1A
Grupa whose owners are Lithuanian businessmen Arturas Rakauskas and Augustinas
Rakauskas.
