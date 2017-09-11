Operator of 1a.lv online retailer raises turnover 27.7% in 2018

Mobilukss, the operator 1a.lv online store, turned over EUR 52.992 mln in 2018, which is an increase of 27.7% against a year before, while the company’s loss was five times larger than in 2017 and totaled EUR 1.693 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv, writes LETA.

Last year, the company’s revenue from selling goods grew by EUR 11.056 mln to EUR 51.586 mln, while revenue from the provision of services grew by EUR 435,584 to EUR 1.405 mln.





The company’s management informed that last year, business growth was achieved by selling sports, beauty care and household goods, as well as computer hardware and household equipment. Meanwhile, stiff competition on the market prevented Mobilukss from improving its profit result.





In 2018, Mobilukss became a member of Kesko Oyi retail group, which has opened up new growth opportunities for the online store.





Mobilukss management expect the company to keep growing also in the future. This year, the company will focus on cost management, especially direct costs.

Mobilukss closed 2017 with EUR 41.5 mln in turnover, up 31.7% y-o-y, and a loss of EUR 341,898 in contrast to a profit made a year before.





Mobilukss, registered in November 2002, belongs to 1A Grupa whose owners are Lithuanian businessmen Arturas Rakauskas and Augustinas Rakauskas.