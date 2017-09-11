EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Real Estate
Finland's Metso to set up services center in Vilnius
Metso has chosen Vilnius as the location for its
next-generation Metso Business Services center because of its
strong service center culture supporting international companies, Eeva
Sipila, CFO of Metso Corporation.
"The best location for the new service center turned
out to be Vilnius, which has a strong service center culture supporting
international companies," Eeva Sipila, CFO of Metso Corporation,
said.
The new multifunctional center will start with finance
processes, later followed by logistics. The aim is to centralize the related
services to gain the benefits of process harmonization, standardization and
digitalization.
The recruitment process for the Metso Business Services
Center has already begun in Vilnius. Metso is looking to recruit a
wide range of finance professionals.
Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering
equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural
resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. Metso is
listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 bn euros in
2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.
