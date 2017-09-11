Finland's Metso to set up services center in Vilnius

Metso, a leading Finnish minerals and process technology company, plans to open a services center in Vilnius in late 2019 and hire several dozen people, Lithuania's foreign investment promotion agency Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania) said.

"The best location for the new service center turned out to be Vilnius, which has a strong service center culture supporting international companies," Eeva Sipila, CFO of Metso Corporation, said.





The new multifunctional center will start with finance processes, later followed by logistics. The aim is to centralize the related services to gain the benefits of process harmonization, standardization and digitalization.





The recruitment process for the Metso Business Services Center has already begun in Vilnius. Metso is looking to recruit a wide range of finance professionals.





Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 bn euros in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.