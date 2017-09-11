Baltic States – CIS, EU – CIS, Good for Business, Kazakhstan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.07.2019, 11:05
Kazakhstan to turn diplomatic missions in Latvia and Estonia into embassy
These are the diplomatic missions in Bratislava (Slovakia), Belgrade (Serbia), Lisbon (Portugal), Riga (Latvia), and Sofia (Bulgaria) and the consulate in Tallinn (Estonia), according to the decrees published on the head of state's website.
The move is prompted by the need to boost relations with the European Union, presidential aide Murat Nurtleuov said.
"The European Union is our biggest economic and investment partner. Its countries account for half of our foreign trade and direct foreign investment in the Kazakh economy. In view of this, an important step towards deeper interaction with Europe would be to raise the status of the Kazakh diplomatic missions in Bulgaria, Latvia, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia and Estonia through their transformation into full-fledge embassies," Nurtleuov said on Facebook.
Until now Kazakhstan's presence in those countries was confined to diplomatic missions and consulates, which "was holding back dynamic development of our cooperation with them," he said.
"It should also be stressed that these countries are represented in Kazakhstan at the level of embassies and so out of the principle of reciprocity our partners expressed hope for counter-steps on the part of Nur-Sultan."
- 18.07.2019 В Даугавпилсе проходит испытания новый трамвай из Твери
- 18.07.2019 UK startup Velocity Black setting up technology center in Vilnius
- 17.07.2019 Youtube launches its YouTube Music streaming service in Baltic countries
- 17.07.2019 Оборот Tele2 в Латвии в первом полугодии 2019 года вырос на 4%
- 17.07.2019 Лондонский стартап Velocity Black учреждает центр технологий в Вильнюсе
- 17.07.2019 Крупнейший в Эстонии комплекс солнечных электростанций начал работу в Пярну
- 17.07.2019 airBaltic в первом полугодии перевезла 2,2 млн. пассажиров
- 17.07.2019 Estonia: EUR 3.5 mln solar power plant to start operating in Parnu
- 16.07.2019 Vilnius to buy 50 new buses for EUR 19 mln
- 16.07.2019 Правительство поддержало покупку новых электропоездов Pasazieru vilciens