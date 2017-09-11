Ecology, Energy, Estonia, Good for Business
Estonia: EUR 3.5 mln solar power plant to start operating in Parnu
The new power station is situated in a 16-hectare area of
the former Raama waste disposal site. The station's 13,000 solar panels will be
able to cover the energy demand of some 1,000 households, the Parnu city
government said.
"The city of Parnu is using the old landfill
as efficiently as possible by producing gas from the buried waste, and now, the
solar power panels installed on the slopes of the landfill will also produce
electricity. This will give new impetus to entrepreneurs in Parnu as they now
have an opportunity to use cheaper electricity in the up to six-kilometer
radius of the solar park," deputy mayor of Parnu Siim Suursild said.
The new solar park houses four 990-kilowatt stations, which
will produce over four mln kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. The average
household consumes around 400 kWh per year, thus the production capacity should
cover the energy need of some 1,000 households.
"All businesses with high power consumption in a
six-kilometer radius will benefit from the solar park. Within this limit, a
direct line can be created, providing cheaper electricity due to lower
transmission fees. Our solar park will undoubtedly make an important
contribution into the production of renewable energy in Estonia as well as into
achieving Estonia's energy policy goals," Kristo Rossmann, member
of the management board of Paikre OU waste management company owned by
the city of Parnu, said.
Parnu Paikesepargid is a joint company owned by Paikre
OU and Estonian gas importer and distributor Eesti Gaas
