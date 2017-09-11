Estonia: EUR 3.5 mln solar power plant to start operating in Parnu

Estonia's largest solar power plant will be opened in the southwestern city of Parnu on Wednesday, the construction of which cost altogether 3.5 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The new power station is situated in a 16-hectare area of the former Raama waste disposal site. The station's 13,000 solar panels will be able to cover the energy demand of some 1,000 households, the Parnu city government said.





"The city of Parnu is using the old landfill as efficiently as possible by producing gas from the buried waste, and now, the solar power panels installed on the slopes of the landfill will also produce electricity. This will give new impetus to entrepreneurs in Parnu as they now have an opportunity to use cheaper electricity in the up to six-kilometer radius of the solar park," deputy mayor of Parnu Siim Suursild said.





The new solar park houses four 990-kilowatt stations, which will produce over four mln kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. The average household consumes around 400 kWh per year, thus the production capacity should cover the energy need of some 1,000 households.





"All businesses with high power consumption in a six-kilometer radius will benefit from the solar park. Within this limit, a direct line can be created, providing cheaper electricity due to lower transmission fees. Our solar park will undoubtedly make an important contribution into the production of renewable energy in Estonia as well as into achieving Estonia's energy policy goals," Kristo Rossmann, member of the management board of Paikre OU waste management company owned by the city of Parnu, said.





Parnu Paikesepargid is a joint company owned by Paikre OU and Estonian gas importer and distributor Eesti Gaas