Government approves purchase of new electric trains for PV

The government has thus approved long-term liabilities to the national budget for a total of EUR 255.889 mln.





The new electric train project will include the purchase of 32 new electric trains, necessary parts for a period of five years, maintenance equipment and the construction of a maintenance and a repair center for the above mentioned sum.





The trains will be purchased from Czech company Skoda Vagonka (Skoda).





As part of the project, the state will grant the following subsidies - EUR 36.632 mln in 2019, EUR 4.5 mln in 2020, EUR 15.053 mln in 2021, EUR 125.923 mln in 2022, EUR 44.268 mln in 2023 and EUR 29.512 mln in 2024.