Vilnius to buy 50 new buses for EUR 19 mln
Vilniaus Viesasis Transportas (Vilnius Public Transport) and Adampolis signed a contract on Tuesday and it will be in force until the end of May, 2023.
According to Rimantas Markauskas, head of Vilniaus Viesasis Transportas, the buses will be purchases by means of financial leasing, and the contract will come into force once bank funding is received.
Under the contract's conditions, all LNG-fueled buses must be new and produced no earlier then 2019 by a single producer and be of the same model and have at least 40 seating and at least 95 standing places with at least one place for the disabled.
The Lithuanian capital's bus fleet is expected to be expanded by another 135 news buses this and next year as contracts for the purchase of 10 diesel and 5 electric buses have already been signed, and the city also plans to acquire 70 hybrid buses soon.
Now in Vilnius, 250 new buses and 41 new trolley buses carry passengers.
