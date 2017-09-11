Klaipeda port's cargo volumes up 6.4%

Cargo volumes in the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda rose 6.4% to 23.6 mln tons in the first half of this year, from the same period las year, the port authority said LETA/BNS.

In June alone, cargo volumes stood at 3.8 mln tons, own 3% from the same month in 2018.





An increase in bulk and general cargo volumes had major impact on the general cargo turnover, and the former were mainly driven by growing volumes of agricultural products.





Meanwhile, liquid cargo volumes dropped 2.1% to 5.189 mln tons. Bulk cargo volumes rose 10.5% to 10.298 m;n tons, and those of general cargo went up by 7.3% to 8.099 mln euros, according to the initial figures the port authority provided.





The total number of ship to arrive in Klaipeda in the six months grew 3.9% to 3,400, and the number of passengers rose 13.7% to 163,400.





In June alone, the number of ship inched down 3.1% to 534 y-o-y, and the number of passengers decreased 2.9% to 51,000.





Five cruise ships arrived in Klaipeda in June, 5 fewer, and the number of cruise ship passengers dropped 22.8% to 11,000.