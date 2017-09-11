Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.07.2019, 14:05
Enefit turnover increases 28.6% in 2018 in Latvia
Enefit's management report says that the company's energy sales in Latvia last year increased 15 percent to 1,501 gigawatt-hours.
"Thanks to growing sales volumes and a jump in wholesale electricity prices, the company's turnover has increased by almost one third, amounting to EUR 59.6 million," says the management report. Last year Enefit also decided to make provisions for all debts of over 90 days, in the amount of EUR 245,781. As a result, the company had a total annual loss of 2.4 million euros in 2018.
At the same time, Enefit continued to increase its customer portfolio and expand the range of services offered. At the end of 2018, Enefit had 2,563 customers across Latvia.
Enefit was registered in May 2006, the company's share capital is EUR 7.484 million. The company's sole owner is the Estonian company Eesti Energia Aktsiaselts.
