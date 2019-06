Lithuania's Capitalica to invest over EUR 60 mln in 2 office buildings in Skanste

Lithuanian investment company Capitalica Asset Management plans to invest over EUR 60 mln in two new office buildings in Skanste neighborhood in Riga, LETA was told at the company.

The two office buildings in Skanste are scheduled for opening in 2021.





Capitalica Asset Management will provide more detailed information about its plans at a news conference in Riga this Thursday.





Capitalica Asset Management, established in 2016, is a real estate manager operating in the Baltic states. An 80% of Capitalica Asset Management belongs to Lithuania’s SBA business group, and a 20 % stake is owned by Andrius Barstys’ Fox Holding.





Capitalica Asset Management owns the Luize shopping center in Klaipeda, the 135 office building in Vilnius and the Kauno Dokas office building in Kaunas.