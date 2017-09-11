Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group buying UK's Chapman Freeborn

Avia Solutions Group, an aviation group owned by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Ziemelis, is buying Chapman Freebor, a UK charter airline, infromed LETA/BNS.

The contract on the purchase of 100% of shares was signed on June 14 in London, the group said.





It plans to complete the deal of undisclosed value in the third quarter.





Avia Solutions Group board chairman Ziemelis says this acquisition is an important step for the group expanding its business areas and consolidating its position in the global aviations services market.





"This acquisition is part of our strategic plan to expand our presence in key sectors, and significantly strengthens the capabilities of our group. Chapman Freeborn’s client portfolio and its outstanding level of expertise will greatly support our ambition to be the world’s leading aviation services provider," Ziemelis was quoted as saying in a statement.





"Joining forces with Avia Solutions Group will provide us with a greater level of business scale, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and deliver our services to an even wider client base – all while preserving our unique company culture and ongoing commitment to charter market innovation," Russi Batliwala, CEO of Chapman Freeborn, said.





As part of the Avia Solutions Group, Chapman Freeborn will maintain its existing product portfolio and continue to operate under the group’s existing brands – including subsidiaries Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Chapman Freeborn OBC, Intradco Cargo Services, Logik Logistics, Magma Aviation, and Wings 24.





After the acquisition is completed, subject to customary approvals, Avia Solutions Group will own 66 companies in 26 countries worldwide, with approximately 3,300 professionals in total.





The consolidated revenues of the two entities were 800 mln euros for 2018 and are forecasted to exceed 1 bn euros in 2019.