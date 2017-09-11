Ian Brown appointed new EBRD Head of Baltics

The EBRD has appointed Ian Brown to lead its operations in the Baltics. He will follow Matti Hyyrynen as the Head of Office in Vilnius and assume his post in August 2019, EBRD representative informed BC.

In his new position as the Head of the Baltics, Mr Brown will lead EBRD operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and help boost their economies through investment, advice and support for private enterprises.





Mr Brown said: “I am really looking forward to taking on this new role. Working with these three countries to strengthen their energy efficiency and to connect and unlock their capital market potential will be an exciting opportunity. The EBRD has a great team on the ground and staff in London eager to further strengthen the competitiveness of the Baltic economies and their regional and international integration.”

The EBRD has been working in the Baltic states since 1991 and has invested nearly €2.25 billion in 262 projects in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Strengthening private enterprises and the green economy as well as developing the capital market are among the Bank’s priorities in these countries.

Mr Brown is currently EBRD Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He joined the Bank in 2008 as part of the EBRD’s Power and Energy team, and served as acting Head of Office in Belgrade in 2012. During his current tenure in Sarajevo, he was responsible for managing the EBRD’s investment portfolio and establishing an active dialogue with authorities on the development of the country’s reforms.

Prior to joining the EBRD, Mr Brown worked for the European Agency for Reconstruction (2003-2008) and was an adviser for the Romanian Ministry of Industry and Resources (1997-2002). He holds an MBA from the University of Greenwich.