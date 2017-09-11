Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.06.2019, 10:32
Estonia: Merko buys real estate development area in Lithuania for EUR 13 mln
UAB Merko Bustas on Monday signed an agreement with UAB Vilniaus Aidai to acquire the real estate development area.
The development area is located near the city center of Vilnius, at 7 Manufacturu Street.
The 4.7-hectare development area has a valid detailed plan, which allows the construction of approximately 1,000 apartments. The construction will be carried out in several stages.
UAB Merko Bustas is a Lithuanian residential real estate development company.
AS Merko Ehitus group consists of the Estonian construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba operating on the Lithuanian market, and the Norwegian construction company Peritus Entreprenor AS.
Besides provision of construction service as a main contractor, the group's other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group's revenue for 2018 was 418 mln euros.
- 11.06.2019 Estonian court orders Apotheka to immediately leave PERH
- 11.06.2019 Private company to accept Lithuanian visa applications in 53 countries
- 10.06.2019 Музыкальное видео латвийской группы получило главный приз Лондонской международной кинопремии
- 10.06.2019 Lithuania: Over a year, labour costs per hour worked increased by 5.4%
- 10.06.2019 Lithuania: Klaipedos Nafta's revenue up 11.9% to EUR 49.7 mln
- 10.06.2019 Latvia: Troja wood processing company raises turnover 12.3% in 2018
- 10.06.2019 Lithuanian Energy looking for contractor for wind farm project in Mazeikiai District
- 10.06.2019 Businessmen winning Russia's state tenders work for Lithuania's strategic companies
- 10.06.2019 Литовские предприниматели выигрывают конкурсы на госзакупки в РФ
- 10.06.2019 Казахстан планирует открыть в Таллинне посольство