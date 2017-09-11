Estonia receives 111 votes in 1st round of UN Security Council vote

Estonia received 111 votes in the first round of secret voting for the distribution of non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council on Friday, informed LETA/BNS.

Both part of the Eastern European group, Estonia collected altogether 111 votes and Romania received 78 votes. Other candidates, Georgia and Latvia, received one vote each, two countries remained impartial in the vote.





Determining the representative of the Eastern European group went to a second round of voting.





In the first round of the secret vote, the elected representatives of the African group for the years 2020-2021 were Niger and Tunisia, the elected representative of the Asia-Pacific group was Vietnam and the elected representatives of the Latin American and Caribbean group was St. Vincent and the Grenadines.





In addition to five permanent members -- the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and China -- each composition of the UN Security Council also includes 10 non-permanent seats distributed on a regional basis for a two-year term.





The membership of the states will begin on January 1 and five countries on the UN Security Council are replaced every year, meaning that new members are accepted every year.





Estonia is competing for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. Romania is also vying for the seat at the same time as Estonia. All 193 members of the world organization entitled to vote. Estonia must garner the support of two thirds of the voters at the secret vote.