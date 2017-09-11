Analytics, Baltic, Good for Business, Real Estate
Baltic commercial real estate market potential is EUR 2 bn – Newsec
The region’s attractiveness, the expert notes, is further
increased by the activity of local investors, which over the last several years
has enhanced the liquidity of the investment market. The potential of the real
estate market in the Baltic countries, considering both already existing and
new investment products that are being developed as well as the activity of
local capital, is at least EUR 2 bn a year. A necessary condition for large
international investors to join in is greater market liquidity. They are open
to this markets which is promising but still maturing, ready to invest in
properties with a value of over EUR 50 mln.
Those are new foreign investors that are making especially
large transactions in the Baltic region. The property company newest to the
region, NEPI Rockcastle of South Africa, conducted last year’s biggest
single-asset deal with its purchase of the Ozas shopping center in Vilnius for
EUR 124.6 mln.
“Looking at the investor profile in recent years, three
phases can be distinguished in the development of the Baltic investment market.
In the first one, prior to 2008, more than 45% of investors represented capital
from the Nordic countries. In the second phase, until 2014, capital from the
Baltic countries accounted for over 55% of investments in the region. And in
the third, starting in 2015, more than half the market – 5% – is dominated by
investors from Western Europe, the Nordics, the USA and other regions,” the
Newsec analyst observes.
Last year the Baltics saw a high level of activity among
local and Nordic funds and real estate investors as the combined value of
transactions in the region reached EUR 810 mln. Deals in Latvia made up 32% of
the Baltic total, while Lithuania had a 49% share and Estonia 19%. Most active
were the Baltic region’s biggest commercial real estate fund managers, Northern
Horizon Capital and EfTEN Capital, and the Swedish investment
companies Eastnine and East Capital – all long-time players in
the market.
Newsec – The Full Service Property House in Northern
Europe – offers real estate owners, investors and tenants a full range of
services within Advisory and Property Asset Management.
