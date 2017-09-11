Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Delfi news portal to buy Bilesu Paradize ticketing company
Under the agreement signed on Tuesday, June 4, Delfi subsidiary
Delfi Ticket Service and its Delfi Tickets will acquire 100% of Bilesu
Paradize shares. The price and other terms of the deal will not be
disclosed.
The transaction has been partly financed by Citadele
Bank.
Ekspress Grupp indicated that the aim of the
acquisition is to expand into new areas with the focus on increasing the share
of group’s digital revenues; increase the group’s return on capital and realize
synergies with adjacent businesses to existing media operations; strengthen the
core existing activities and to support the group in carrying out the digital
transformation and develop the group’s diversified digital business footprint.
"In the long run, Ekspress Group sees the opportunity
to expand its ticket sales business to other Baltic countries as well," Mari-Liis
Ruutsalu, CEO of Ekspress Grupp, said in a press release.
Bilesu Paradize co-founder Eriks Nalivaiko
informed that ticket sales in Latvia will continue under the company’s existing
brand name and management team. “Janis Daube and I as the main founders
of Bilesu Paradize will continue to take an active part in managing the
company,” Nalivaiko said, adding that integration with the media business will
enable Bilesu Paradize to offer more options to clients and event
organizers.
Bilesu Paradize operates the electronic ticket
platform (bilesuparadize.lv) and box offices to organize the sale of tickets to
various entertainment events on behalf of event organizers. The company has
provided online ticket distribution for more than 15 years and is one of the
two leading ticket service providers in Latvia. In 2018, Bilesu Paradize
sold tickets for more than 7,000 events.
Until now, Bilesu Paradize belonged to Daube (33.84 %),
Nellija Tabune (24 %), Nalivaiko (20 %), Komercmeistars (10.16 %),
Janis Junkers (8 %) and Evija Pirtniece (4 %), according to
information available at Firmas.lv.
In 2018, Bilesu Paradize turned over EUR 1.929
mln, up 15.9% against 2017, and the company’s profit rose 2.5% to EUR
883,814.
Since 2007 Delfi belongs to Ekspress Grup,
which was established in 1989. Delfi subsidiary Delfi Ticket Service
and its subsidiary Delfi Tickets were registered on May 28, 2019.
