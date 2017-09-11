Analytics, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
Manufacturing output in Latvia growth in April
As compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, production output increase was recorded in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 28.8%), repair and installation of machinery and equipment (26.9%), printing and reproduction of recorded media (of 11.7%) and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (11%). A rise was also recorded in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in the industrial production: manufacture of food products and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (increase of 2.5% and 9.9%, respectively).
But manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, experienced a drop of 0.6 %. Industrial production output decline was also registered in manufacture of furniture (of 10.9%), manufacture of beverages (4.4%) and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (2.6%).
Compared to March 2019, in April 2019 industrial production output fell by 2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which by 0.1% in manufacturing and by 8.7% in electricity and gas supply, but in mining and quarrying there was an increase of 3.5%.
Changes in industrial production output
(as %, at constant
prices)
|
|
January – April 2019
compared to
January – April
2018 (calendar adjusted)
|
April 2019, compared to
|
March 2019 (seasonally adjusted)
|
April 2018
(calendar adjusted)
|
Total
production
|
-1.2
|
-2.0
|
-2.4
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
16.2
|
3.5
|
23.0
|
Manufacturing
|
4.7
|
-0.1
|
3.8
|
Manufacture
of food products
|
-0.9
|
3.8
|
2.5
|
Manufacture
of beverages
|
-1.3
|
1.2
|
-4.4
|
Manufacture
of textiles
|
5.2
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
Manufacture
of wearing apparel
|
-8.9
|
-5.4
|
-0.7
|
Manufacture
of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
5.9
|
-2.4
|
-0.6
|
Manufacture
of paper and paper products
|
-7.9
|
-0.4
|
-0.9
|
Printing
and reproduction of recorded media
|
11.7
|
-3.0
|
11.7
|
Manufacture
of chemicals and chemical products
|
4.1
|
10.9
|
-2.6
|
Manufacture
of non-metallic mineral products
|
-5.7
|
-1.9
|
-8.4
|
Manufacture
of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
12.5
|
-4.6
|
9.9
|
Manufacture
of computer, electronic and optical products
|
13.5
|
-7.1
|
11.0
|
Manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
22.0
|
5.0
|
28.8
|
Manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
10.4
|
-7.9
|
0.9
|
Manufacture
of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
Manufacture
of furniture
|
-8.3
|
-0.7
|
-10.9
|
Repair
and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
18.2
|
13.0
|
26.9
|
Electricity
and gas supply
|
-18.2
|
-8.7
|
-22.6
* repair
and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products,
machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to
April 2018, in April 2019 manufacturing turnover increased by 7.7%
(according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the
domestic market grew by 9.2% and in export by 6.9% (increase in euro area – of
9.7% and in non-euro area – of 4.6%).
Compared to
March 2019, in
April 2019 manufacturing turnover reduced by 2.2% (according to seasonally
adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market grew by 1.6%, but in export –
fell by 4.2% (of which by 5.2% in euro area and by 3.3% in non-euro area).
