Manufacturing output in Latvia growth in April

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to April 2018, in April 2019 industrial production output1 fell by 2.4% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). It was affected by a drop in electricity and gas supply by 22.6% (due to the warm and dry weather, the amount of electricity produced from hydroelectric plants reduced), but increase was observed in manufacturing by 3.8% and in mining and quarrying by 23% (it was affected by rise in exports of peat and construction of roads).

As compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, production output increase was recorded in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 28.8%), repair and installation of machinery and equipment (26.9%), printing and reproduction of recorded media (of 11.7%) and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (11%). A rise was also recorded in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in the industrial production: manufacture of food products and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (increase of 2.5% and 9.9%, respectively).





But manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, experienced a drop of 0.6 %. Industrial production output decline was also registered in manufacture of furniture (of 10.9%), manufacture of beverages (4.4%) and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (2.6%).





Compared to March 2019, in April 2019 industrial production output fell by 2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which by 0.1% in manufacturing and by 8.7% in electricity and gas supply, but in mining and quarrying there was an increase of 3.5%.













Changes in industrial production output

(as %, at constant prices)

January – April 2019 compared to January – April 2018 (calendar adjusted) April 2019, compared to March 2019 (seasonally adjusted) April 2018 (calendar adjusted) Total production -1.2 -2.0 -2.4 Mining and quarrying 16.2 3.5 23.0 Manufacturing 4.7 -0.1 3.8 Manufacture of food products -0.9 3.8 2.5 Manufacture of beverages -1.3 1.2 -4.4 Manufacture of textiles 5.2 5.3 6.2 Manufacture of wearing apparel -8.9 -5.4 -0.7 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 5.9 -2.4 -0.6 Manufacture of paper and paper products -7.9 -0.4 -0.9 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 11.7 -3.0 11.7 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 4.1 10.9 -2.6 Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products -5.7 -1.9 -8.4 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 12.5 -4.6 9.9 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 13.5 -7.1 11.0 Manufacture of electrical equipment 22.0 5.0 28.8 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 10.4 -7.9 0.9 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 3.7 0.6 1.6 Manufacture of furniture -8.3 -0.7 -10.9 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 18.2 13.0 26.9 Electricity and gas supply -18.2 -8.7 -22.6

* repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment