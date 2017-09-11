UAE's Royal Investment Consortium sets up business in Lithuania

The United Arab Emirates' financial services and consulting company Royal Investment Consortium is establishing its business in Lithuania.

A new company was registered in Lithuania on May 20 and its head and key shareholder is a German citizen Janko Franz Fritz Rottmann, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Lucia Loprieno, spokeswoman for the company, told the company is not ready yet to disclose more information about its activity in Lithuania.





According to information on Royal Investment Consortium's website, the consortium has banks in more than 90 companies in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.





Royal Investment Consortium was established in 1828 by several rich UAE and Saudi Arabian families, according to Rottmann's website.