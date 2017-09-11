Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Bolt launches cross-border service in Estonia's Valga, Latvia's Valka
There are altogether 17,000 people living in the towns of Valga and Valka and the centers of the two towns are separated by a 10-minute car ride. "Valga and Valka is the first place where we are launching a cross-border service -- as these towns are so closely connected with each other, journeys can be started both on the Estonian side as well as the Latvian side," Aleksei Kolesnikov, chief executive of Bolt Estonia, said in a press release.
Bolt's starting fee in Valga is 2.50 euros, the price per kilometer 59 cents and the price per minute 13 cents. The minimum cost of a ride is 3 euros.
Bolt is also expecting new drivers to join the service. "If there are people living around Valga who have a car and would like to earn additional money by driving, joining our platform is simple. To do this, you need to go through a short training session and complete the necessary documents online," Kolesnikov said.
Bolt, formerly named Taxify, is currently operating in over 30 countries.
