Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.05.2019, 08:31
Timber trading company SGK Nordic turnover increases 2.4 times in 2018
SGK Nordic annual
management report states that the company increased sales on its main markets,
the United States and Canada, as well as increased sales on the Egyptian market
in 2018. At the same time, the company also increased veneer sales on new
markets - Portugal, Mexico and Sri Lanka.
The company's management also reports that in 2018 SGK
Nordic started selling birch veneer and plywood in Latvia and commenced
cooperation with companies Dizozols Plus,
Rusvi and Dailrade Koks.
According to SGK
Nordic management, the company is rather cautious about 2019 and does not
expecting significant growth this year. In view of the global demand for wood
products, the company will strive to maintain current sales volumes, develop
new products, and expand into new markets such as the Scandinavian markets.
In 2017, SGK Nordic
worked with a turnover of EUR 11.787 and a loss of mln EUR 149,966.
SGK Nordic was
registered in 2007 and has a share capital of EUR 35,560. Sergejs Kotovs is the owner of the company.
- 29.05.2019 Шурочка. К 100-летию ГВФ, RKIIGA, РКИИГА, РАУ, TSI
- 29.05.2019 Turnover of Havi Logistics company up 18.8% in 2019
- 29.05.2019 Estonia: Inbank makes EUR 2 mln net profit in Q1
- 29.05.2019 Rigensis Bank posts EUR 993,000 profit in Q1
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May
- 29.05.2019 Dutch Army receives 2 Milrem UGVs
- 29.05.2019 Swedbank issues EUR 24.49 mln loan to Dobeles Dzirnavnieks grain mill
- 28.05.2019 HansaMatrix concern plans EUR 40 mln turnover in 2022
- 28.05.2019 Minister: Latvia looking to reduce alcohol duty as well
- 28.05.2019 Latvian Treasury has issued bonds worth EUR 300 mln in international markets