Rigensis Bank posts EUR 993,000 profit in Q1

Latvia’s Rigensis Bank closed the first quarter of this year with a EUR 993,000 profit, up 56.6% from the same period a year ago, according to the bank’s financial report reported LETA.

The bank's assets stood at EUR 266.032 mln on March 31, 2019, which is by 41.5% or EUR 188.83 mln less compared to EUR 454.862 mln in assets at the end of 2018.

The bank's capital and reserves were at EUR 70.060 mln at the end of March this year, up 7.4% against the end of last year.





In the first three months of 2018, Rigensis Bank generated EUR 634,000 in profit.

Founded in 2011, Rigensis Bank was the 9th largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets at the end of 2018.





Russian businessman Igor Tsyplakov is the largest shareholder of Rigensis Bank.