Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.05.2019, 08:31
Rigensis Bank posts EUR 993,000 profit in Q1
BC, Riga, 29.05.2019.Print version
Latvia’s Rigensis Bank closed the first quarter of this year with a EUR 993,000 profit, up 56.6% from the same period a year ago, according to the bank’s financial report reported LETA.
The bank's assets stood at EUR 266.032 mln on March 31,
2019, which is by 41.5% or EUR 188.83 mln less compared to EUR 454.862 mln in
assets at the end of 2018.
The bank's capital and reserves were at EUR 70.060 mln at
the end of March this year, up 7.4% against the end of last year.
In the first three months of 2018, Rigensis Bank generated EUR 634,000 in profit.
Founded in 2011, Rigensis
Bank was the 9th largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets at the end of
2018.
Russian businessman Igor
Tsyplakov is the largest shareholder of Rigensis Bank.
Other articles:
- 29.05.2019 Шурочка. К 100-летию ГВФ, RKIIGA, РКИИГА, РАУ, TSI
- 29.05.2019 Turnover of Havi Logistics company up 18.8% in 2019
- 29.05.2019 Estonia: Inbank makes EUR 2 mln net profit in Q1
- 29.05.2019 Estonian FSA revokes operating license of payment institution GFC
- 29.05.2019 Swedbank issues EUR 24.49 mln loan to Dobeles Dzirnavnieks grain mill
- 29.05.2019 Timber trading company SGK Nordic turnover increases 2.4 times in 2018
- 28.05.2019 HansaMatrix concern plans EUR 40 mln turnover in 2022
- 28.05.2019 Minister: Latvia looking to reduce alcohol duty as well
- 28.05.2019 Latvian Treasury has issued bonds worth EUR 300 mln in international markets
- 28.05.2019 Liplat Holding to buy out Grindex shares from minority shareholders