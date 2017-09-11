Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.05.2019, 08:31
Estonia: Inbank makes EUR 2 mln net profit in Q1
In the first three months of 2018, net profit totaled 3.9 mln euros as a result of two one-off transactions: the selloff Veriff shares and reducing the stake in Coop Pank, the bank told the stock exchange.
"However, if these one-off effects are eliminated and the first-quarter 2018 result of Mokilizingas is taken into account, profit growth from comparable operating activities would be 102%," said Jan Andresoo, chairman of the management board of Inbank.
Inbank's loan portfolio totaled 246 mln euros at the end of the first quarter, while the deposit portfolio surpassed 276 mln euros.
"Loan portfolio increased by 9% and deposit portfolio by 15% on a quarterly basis, which confirms that the economic activities of Inbank as a specialized bank rest on a firm foundation and demonstrate strong growth," Anderson said.
The CEO said that sales grew solidly in all markets. Most importantly, there was a significant increase in business volumes in Poland, where the quarterly sales increased by 450% y-o-y, reaching 8.2 mln euros. Sales growth was 38% in Estonia, and 26% in Lithuania and Latvia.
As the most important project in the first quarter of 2019, Andresoo named the preparatory work done for opening an Inbank branch in Lithuania.
"We have submitted all required documents to the Financial Supervision Authority and are ready to go ahead with the official procedure of opening the branch," he added.
Inbank's assets stood at 340.7 mln euros as at March 31, the loan portfolio totaled 245.6 mln euros and deposits 276.5 mln euros. Equity amounted to 38.4 mln euros and return on equity was 21.9%.
- 29.05.2019 Turnover of Havi Logistics company up 18.8% in 2019
- 29.05.2019 Rigensis Bank posts EUR 993,000 profit in Q1
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May
- 29.05.2019 Dutch Army receives 2 Milrem UGVs
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 29.05.2019 Estonian FSA revokes operating license of payment institution GFC
- 29.05.2019 Swedbank issues EUR 24.49 mln loan to Dobeles Dzirnavnieks grain mill
- 29.05.2019 Timber trading company SGK Nordic turnover increases 2.4 times in 2018
- 28.05.2019 HansaMatrix concern plans EUR 40 mln turnover in 2022
- 28.05.2019 Latvian Treasury has issued bonds worth EUR 300 mln in international markets