Estonia: Inbank makes EUR 2 mln net profit in Q1

Estonian bank Inbank earned a net profit of 2 mln euros in the first quarter of 2019, which is about half the amount the bank netted in the first three months of 2018 on the back of two major one-offs, informed LETA/BNS.

In the first three months of 2018, net profit totaled 3.9 mln euros as a result of two one-off transactions: the selloff Veriff shares and reducing the stake in Coop Pank, the bank told the stock exchange.





"However, if these one-off effects are eliminated and the first-quarter 2018 result of Mokilizingas is taken into account, profit growth from comparable operating activities would be 102%," said Jan Andresoo, chairman of the management board of Inbank.

Inbank's loan portfolio totaled 246 mln euros at the end of the first quarter, while the deposit portfolio surpassed 276 mln euros.





"Loan portfolio increased by 9% and deposit portfolio by 15% on a quarterly basis, which confirms that the economic activities of Inbank as a specialized bank rest on a firm foundation and demonstrate strong growth," Anderson said.





The CEO said that sales grew solidly in all markets. Most importantly, there was a significant increase in business volumes in Poland, where the quarterly sales increased by 450% y-o-y, reaching 8.2 mln euros. Sales growth was 38% in Estonia, and 26% in Lithuania and Latvia.





As the most important project in the first quarter of 2019, Andresoo named the preparatory work done for opening an Inbank branch in Lithuania.





"We have submitted all required documents to the Financial Supervision Authority and are ready to go ahead with the official procedure of opening the branch," he added.

Inbank's assets stood at 340.7 mln euros as at March 31, the loan portfolio totaled 245.6 mln euros and deposits 276.5 mln euros. Equity amounted to 38.4 mln euros and return on equity was 21.9%.