Tuesday, 28.05.2019, 14:18
Lietuvos Energija to build one of the largest wind energy projects in Poland
The
acquisition agreement has been signed with a Spanish company IGE, owned by the
environmental impact fund SI Capital. It is planned that the construction of
the wind farm will start in the 2nd quarter of 2019, whereas the commercial
operations should commence in 2021.
Last
November, Pomerania wind farm project participated in Poland‘s auction for
renewable energy projects organised by Polish Energy Regulatory Office and won
a 15-year guaranteed tariff of PLN 214,98 MWh (approx. EUR 50 MWh).
„Building renewable energy capacity and competences is among the pillars of the strategy LE 2030 – we plan to expand our green generation capabilities in the Baltics and Poland up to 400 MW by 2020 and own as much as 3 GW by 2030 globally. Pomerania wind farm will make a strong move in Poland’s renewable energy market. Poland is among our key strategic markets – Lietuvos Energija has already established GetOn Energy Sp. z o. o., a wholesaler of energy products in Poland, and currently looks for growth opportunities that the synergy between energy production and trading activities may open up to us”, says Dominykas Tučkus, Member of the Board and Director of Infrastructure and Development at Lietuvos Energija.
According to him, Pomerania wind farm project has been selected after evaluating promising natural conditions in the region and a proven experience of the chosen partner-company. Lietuvos Energija Group already owns 4 wind farms, with a total installed capacity of 76 MW.
Agreements
with the main contractors and suppliers, necessary to launch the construction
process of the Pomerania wind farm have already been concluded. In total, 29
wind turbines should be installed in the farm.
“Our strategy LE 2030 closely follows the global movement and EU-wide 2030 climate and energy targets towards green, sustainable, fossil-free energy industry. Currently, as much as 85% of the energy generated in the power plants owned by Lietuvos Energija Group is produced from renewable energy sources. Moreover, Lietuvos Energija is the only company in CEE region to issue international green bonds. Green bond proceeds are exclusively used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Pomerania wind farm will significantly contribute to
Lietuvos Energija green energy strategy, allowing to offset 288 000 tons of CO2
emissions annually – equivalent to emissions of 115 000 passenger cars”, says
Aleksandr Spiridonov, the CEO of Lietuvos Energija Renewables.
By 2030,
Lietuvos Energija plans to invest up to EUR 3 bln in renewable energy projects.
