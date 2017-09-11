Dojus Latvia agricultural machinery dealer raises turnover 5.4% in 2018

The Lithuanian-controlled agricultural machinery dealer Dojus Latvia closed 2018 with EUR 31.821 mln in turnover, up 5.4% against a year before, and a loss of EUR 638,788 in contrast to a profit made in 2017, according to information available at Firmas.lv.

Sales of new agricultural machinery rose 7% y-o-н, the company’s management said.

In 2018 Dojus Latvia also continued to provide farm equipment rental services.

This year, Dojus Latvia expects its turnover to remain roughly at last year’s level.





According to information from Firmas.lv, in 2017, Dojus Latvia generated EUR 30.196 mln in turnover and made a profit of EUR 105,225.





Dojus Latvia, registered in 2010, belongs to Dojus Agro, which is the Lithuanian representative of Deere & Co, the world's biggest agricultural machinery manufacturer,