Getlini EKO considering possibility to grow medical cannabis

Getlini EKO landfill operator is considering a possibility to grow medical cannabis as it would ensure higher return than growing tomatoes and cucumbers, said the company’s board chairman Imants Stirans in an interview with LETA.

He said Getlini EKO is looking for additional operations because there is energy generated in the waste management process which cannot be used in any other way. Last year Getlini EKO generated 24 GWH of heating energy and 31 GWH or electricity, and is using this energy in its greenhouses.





Stirans said that growing of medical cannabis would help the company to avoid criticism about distorting competition in the vegetables market.





“Even though our tomatoes are more expensive than tomatoes produced by other companies, we are blamed for distorting competition,” he said, adding that there is a threat that greenhouses could be closed because of that. Meanwhile, circulation of medical cannabis is strictly regulated and controlled market, and there is no free competition in it.





The company recently received experts from Denmark who shared their experience in growing medical cannabis.





Even though circulation of medical cannabis is not allowed in Latvia, it is allowed in Lithuania, and also the European Commission is beginning to work on legislation in this respect.





“We have Grindex and Olainfarm – why should they purchase the supplies elsewhere if we can produce them ourselves?” said Stirans.





Getlini EKO, founded in 1997, has a share capital of EUR 5,995,269, and manages Getlini, the largest waste dump in the Baltics, situated in the Stopini district near the Latvian capital Riga. The company’s largest shareholder is the Riga City Council.





Getlini EKO built greenhouses for growing tomatoes, strawberries and flowers at the Getlini waste dump in 2011 to make use of surplus heat generated by its biogas-fueled combined heat and power plant.