Lithuanian Energy's Q1 revenue up by fifth to EUR 429 mln

Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) posted 429.3 mln euros in revenue in the first quarter of this year, up 19.8% from 358.3 mln euros a year ago, informed LETA/BNS.

The group's net profits dropped 41.5% to 18.8 mln euros, from 32.1 mln euros in the first quarter of 2018, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

EBITDA grew 9.8% from 72.8 to 79.9 mln euros. The result was mainly affected by growing investments in the modernization and development of electricity and gas networks and an increase in the portfolio of wind farms, the group said.





The State of Lithuania owns 100% of Lietuvos Energija.