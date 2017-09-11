Estonia: Merko signs EUR 5 mln amendment to contract for construction of Vilnius hotel

The listed Estonian builder Merko Ehitus is to carry out additional work in the amount of 5 mln euros in the establishment of the Neringa hotel building in Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.

UAB Merko statyba, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Neringos viesbutis have signed an amendment to the August 18, 2017 contract of the reconstruction and renovation works of the Neringa hotel building, Merko told the stock exchange.





The cost of the initial contract was approximately 7 mln euros, plus value added tax (VAT). The value of amended works is over 5 mln euros, plus VAT. The works are scheduled to be completed in the middle of 2020.





The Neringa hotel building will be built at 23 Gedimino avenue in Vilnius.





UAB Merko statyba is a Lithuanian construction company that offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.