Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.05.2019, 01:20
Estonia: Merko signs EUR 5 mln amendment to contract for construction of Vilnius hotel
BC, Tallinn, 19.05.2019.Print version
The listed Estonian builder Merko Ehitus is to carry out additional work in the amount of 5 mln euros in the establishment of the Neringa hotel building in Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.
UAB Merko statyba,
part of the AS Merko Ehitus group,
and UAB Neringos viesbutis have
signed an amendment to the August 18, 2017 contract of the reconstruction and
renovation works of the Neringa hotel building, Merko told the stock exchange.
The cost of the initial contract was approximately 7 mln
euros, plus value added tax (VAT). The value of amended works is over 5 mln
euros, plus VAT. The works are scheduled to be completed in the middle of 2020.
The Neringa hotel building will be built at 23 Gedimino
avenue in Vilnius.
UAB Merko statyba
is a Lithuanian construction company that offers construction services in the
fields of general construction and residential construction.
Other articles:
- 20.05.2019 Designing Vangazi-Salaspils-Misa section of Rail Baltica to cost EUR 12.024 mln
- 20.05.2019 Estonian cbank governor: Closure of Versobank might set precedent in Europe
- 20.05.2019 В рижском аэропорту приземлится первый чартерный рейс из Южной Кореи
- 19.05.2019 Estonia: Profit of Baltic Horizon Fund up 29% on year in Q1
- 17.05.2019 airBaltic sees 15.5% increase in passenger numbers in first four months
- 17.05.2019 The labour market is doing well with low unemployment and increasing employment
- 17.05.2019 Gas prices for Lithuanian household to remain unchanged in July – regulator
- 17.05.2019 Estonian regulator launches environmental impact assessment for offshore fish farming
- 17.05.2019 Revolut moves operation launch date in Lithuania
- 17.05.2019 Lithuania to build 3 compensators for grid synchronization with Europe