Thursday, 16.05.2019, 19:57
Estonia: Finnish SOK group planning 2 new hotels in Tallinn
The Finnish retail group SOK, which owns the Prisma Peremarket retail chain and Sokos Hotel Viru, is planning to build two new hotels in Tallinn, according to the news portal of Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports LETA/BNS.
Taavi Heikkila, CEO of SOK, told ERR that the corporation is expanding its hotel business. "We will open them in St. Petersburg and Finland, as well as Stockholm, but also here in Estonia. We are planning the construction of one to two new hotels here and on this trip we are also examining the possible locations for them," he said.
The group has altogether eight stores in Estonia at present and is planning to build some 10 new stores in Tallinn and its environs.
The first new Prisma store is to be opened at the end of summer in the WW Passaaz center in Tallinn's Old Town, while the second will be located in the Porto Franco shopping center to be established in Tallinn's port area at the beginning of next year. In addition, Prisma is to expand the selection of stores open around the clock.
The management of the Finnish group SOK was on a visit to Estonia on Thursday to examine the possible locations of new stores and hotels.
