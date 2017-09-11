Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.05.2019, 07:45
European Commission keeps Latvia’s economic growth forecast at 3.1% this year
Also in its previous forecast released in February, the
European Commission projected that Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will
grow 3.1%. Next year’s GDP rise is planned at 2.8%.
European Commission’s vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said
that Latvia’s economy is seeing a steep growth and the projected GDP growth is
the highest one among the Baltic states. In his words, the main growth drives
are positive investment dynamics and strong private consumption growth.
Budget deficit is expected to shrink from 1% to 0.6% of GDP.
Inflation is projected at 2.8% this year and 2.4% next year.
According to the spring forecast, GDP rise in the EU will
grow 1.4% this year and 1.6% next year. In the euro area, the economic growth
is planned at 1.2% this year and 1.5% next year.
- 08.05.2019 Balticovo plans to invest EUR 5 mln on construction of new egg processing plant, renovation
- 08.05.2019 Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas
- 08.05.2019 Estonia, Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues
- 08.05.2019 Estonia: Imprisoned persons number 2,523
- 08.05.2019 European Commission raises Estonia's economic growth outlook to 2.8%
- 08.05.2019 Estonian cbank's reserve expanded by EUR 1.9 mln in April
- 08.05.2019 EU commission keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged
- 08.05.2019 Russia may hinder construction of Polish-Lithuanian submarine power cable, expert warns
- 08.05.2019 Sales of Latvian drug wholesalers up 2.8% in Q1
- 08.05.2019 Lithuania's jobless rate edges down to 8.3% in April