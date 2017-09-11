European Commission keeps Latvia’s economic growth forecast at 3.1% this year

The European Commission has retained Latvia’s economic growth forecast for this year at 3.1%, according to its spring forecast, reported LETA/BNS.

Also in its previous forecast released in February, the European Commission projected that Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 3.1%. Next year’s GDP rise is planned at 2.8%.





European Commission’s vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said that Latvia’s economy is seeing a steep growth and the projected GDP growth is the highest one among the Baltic states. In his words, the main growth drives are positive investment dynamics and strong private consumption growth.





Budget deficit is expected to shrink from 1% to 0.6% of GDP. Inflation is projected at 2.8% this year and 2.4% next year.





According to the spring forecast, GDP rise in the EU will grow 1.4% this year and 1.6% next year. In the euro area, the economic growth is planned at 1.2% this year and 1.5% next year.