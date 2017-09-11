Viada Baltija fuel retailer raises turnover 22.5% in 2018

Viada Baltija fuel retailer closed 2018 with EUR 165.541 million in turnover, up 22.5 percent against a year before, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

The company’s profit reached EUR 262,284 in contrast to losses a year ago, according to Firmas.lv business database.





Last year the company expanded cooperation with Petrol Property and AMIC Latvija, thus, the number of fuel retail stations reached 70, including eight automated stations and 62 full-service stations in Riga and regions.





The company’s management reported that last year the company ensured that its corporate customers are also able to purchase fuel in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Russia.





In 2017, Viada Baltija turned over EUR 135.105 million, and its loss reached EUR 227,742.

Viada Baltija was founded in 2015, and its share capital is EUR 535,500.